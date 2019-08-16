Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner’s Take on a Casual Look Includes $895 Balenciaga Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is taking over Europe as she travels around the Mediterranean in her mega-million-dollar yacht. Most recently, the now 22-year-old took a pit stop in Monte-Carlo with her beau Travis Scott.

The couple hopped from the yacht to a smaller boat to reach the famous area of Monaco. For the excursion, Scott kept it relaxed in a gray tee, red Spiderman pants and black slippers, covering his head with a towel.

Jenner also went for a more casual look in a blue tee, scrunched light blue pants, clear sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Monaco.
A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Balenciaga sneakers.
The real kicker of the beauty mogul’s ensemble was her designer sneakers; she chose a pair of $895 Track Trainers from Balenciaga.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared another look from her European adventures on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a different pair of white sneakers — Reebok x Vetements runners to be exact — to match her red pants and white top.

She captioned the post: “Keep moving forward.”

keep moving forward ♥️💫

Kylie has been traveling with friends and family to celebrate her 22nd birthday. At 21-years-old, she was named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line.

This year she also made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador with a campaign highlighting the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — another chunky ’90s-inspired dad shoe. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement.

