Kylie Jenner & Her Baby Have Cute Matching Gold Butterfly Shoes With Wings on the Back

In celebration of Stormi’s first birthday, which was Feb 1., British accessories designer Sophia Webster gifted Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter matching butterfly shoes.

Jenner posted snaps of the sweet gesture on Instagram today. The first photo showed a note from Webster. “Dear Stormi, I heard a little butterfly is turning one today and needs some extra special wings to fly! Lots of love, from one Miss S. Webster to another,” she wrote on special monogrammed stationery featuring a sweet image of Stormi wearing gold butterfly wings.

The 21-year-old then showed off their new mommy-and-me footwear from the celebrity-loved designer. Stormi was gifted Webster’s $225 Chiara baby shoe boasting embroidered wings on the heel, a gold leather upper and an ankle strap. Meanwhile, Jenner received the gold Chiara sandal, which retails at $675. Both styles come in various other colorways and finishes.

If you didn’t know, the lip-kit mogul and her toddler dressed up as twin butterflies for Halloween this year. Jenner has had a thing for butterflies since coupling up with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. You can listen to a song titled “Butterfly Effect” off of the rapper’s hugely-popular 2018 album “Astroworld.”

Last month, Webster launched an exclusive Swarovski-encrusted version of her Chiara butterfly sandal in powder pastel and vintage rose gold.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Travis Scott in His Tour Merch & Her Favorite Sneakers

Kylie Jenner Rocks Fendi Logo Socks and Louboutins in Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Photo Shoot