Kylie Jenner Wore a Skin-Tight Bodysuit for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Extravaganza

Kylie Jenner celebrated her beau, Travis Scott, last night by throwing him a party with a super theme.

For Scott’s 27th birthday, Jenner hosted an “Avengers: Endgame” extravaganza complete with a custom cake and decked out costumes as their family attended an early screening of the film.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to show off their coordinated looks. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit, Scott had on a full Iron Man suit and Stormi wore a little red cape and gray sneakers.

Jenner paired her figure-hugging look with a set of metallic gold booties with a tall heel.

She also shared two couple shots with the birthday boy, posted on a reflective red sports car, captioning it: “oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you.”

One of Kylie’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian, shared moments from the night on her Instagram story, including one of Scott blowing out the candles on an Avengers-themed cake with mini versions of himself, Stormi and Kylie and the words “Happy Birthday Husband!” The inscription had fans on the Internet going wild wondering if the two are married.

Though Kylie Jenner rose to fame thanks to her family’s show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she has made a name for herself with her billion-dollar makeup line. Jenner was named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in March of this year thanks primarily to Kylie Cosmetics.

