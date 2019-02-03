Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Travis Scott in His Tour Merch & Her Favorite Sneakers

Kylie Jenner used her wardrobe to show support for beau Travis Scott ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The reality star took to Instagram Saturday to share a snap of herself clad in gray sweatpants from Scott’s “Astroworld” tour and a vintage band T-shirt.

For footwear, the 21-year-old selected Iro Curverunner sneakers, a style that she’s worn frequently in recent months. While Jenner is an Adidas ambassador, she often steps out in the $650 dad shoes, which feature a mesh and leather upper and a chunky rubber sole.

Iro Curverunner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorized with a black Hermes Birkin bag and wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail.

Her Instagram post racked up more than 4 million likes.

Although Jenner rarely shares pictures of Scott to her Instagram account, she posted a sweet image of the pair embracing on a staircase.

“Baby #2?” the entrepreneur captioned her photo, leading some fans to speculate that she was expecting her second child (the duo shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster). Jenner dispelled pregnancy rumors in her comments section, replying “no lol” to a fan who asked the big question.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is filled with Adidas ambassadors — Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West collaborates with the brand on his Yeezy sneakers and Kendall Jenner works with Adidas Classics — but Scott himself is affiliated with Nike.

