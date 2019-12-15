Kylie Jenner Pairs an $87 Catsuit With Designer PVC Sandals on Instagram

Kylie Jenner suited up in a form-fitting catsuit and trendy PVC sandals on Instagram yesterday, Dec. 14.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman wore an Asos Design x Christian Cowan checkerboard-print unitard with zip-back fastening and a high neckline. The catsuit costs $87 at Asos.com. Jenner layered a Christian Cowan spring ’20 diamond drip trench coat on top.

While Jenner’s catsuit was a budget-friendly choice, her shoes appeared to come at a designer price point. The A-lister’s footwear looked to be Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto mules. The sandals feature PVC straps, an almond toe and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes, initially priced at $695, can be purchased now for $417 (40% off) at Nordstrom.com; they’re no longer available in the colorway chosen by Jenner.

Manolo Blahnik Scolto see-through sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Jenner is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. While the bulk of the “it” girl’s earnings come through her eponymous beauty empire, she is also involved in the fashion space — through her work as an Adidas ambassador and through her Kendall + Kylie apparel and accessories label. She makes additional funds through sponsored social media posts and her family’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality show.

When it comes to her personal style, Jenner can often be found in designer duds. Favorite brands include Versace, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

