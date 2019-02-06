Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Louboutins for Architectural Digest Cover

Another day, another photo shoot. That’s just the norm when your name is Kylie Jenner. The reality star-turned-makeup mogul took to Instagram yesterday to debut her March cover for Architectural Digest. Inside the magazine, she and her mom, Kris Jenner, talk about the inspiration behind their Hidden Hills homes.

On the cover, which reads “Living Pretty in L.A.,” the 21-year-old Adidas ambassador is modeling a bold orange and pink tiered feather-embellished frock with a high neck from Marc Jacob’s spring ’19 collection. The head-turning dress was shown on the catwalk at the American designer’s New York Fashion Week show in September, just a month before Jenner wore it for AD.

For shoes, Jenner — who became a mother for the first time last February — wore Christian Louboutin’s celeb-favorite So Kate pumps in pink suede. In a Boomerang she posted from the shoot, she shows off the shoes’ iconic red bottoms while giving a twirl for the camera.

A model wearing the same dress as Kylie Jenner on the catwalk at Marc Jacobs’ spring ’19 show at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

