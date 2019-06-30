Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Twin in the Strappiest Outfits

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou are not just best friends — they’re also style sisters.

The two stepped out in Los Angeles last night for Larsa Pippen’s birthday party wearing similarly strappy and skintight looks from head to toe.

Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new Best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion.Pictured: KYLIE JENNER,ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOURef: SPL5101301 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SPW / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou head out in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News

For the occasion, Jenner went with a vermillion minidress featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck. The body-hugging piece proved even more provocative at the back, with a cutout making way for ruching that allowed for a tighter fit.

Karanikolaou opted for a similar dress. However, her ruching was found in the front, which opened at the torso through criss-cross detailing.

Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new Best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion.Pictured: KYLIE JENNER,ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOURef: SPL5101301 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SPW / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kylie Jenner wears strappy sandals with her skintight dress.
CREDIT: Splash News

Both women chose black sandals for the event. Jenner whipped out a pair of Manolo Blahnik suede sandals wrapped above her ankle and tied at the back. (The shoes complemented her stark white manicure.) Meanwhile, Karanikolaou’s heels were strapped at the ankle.

Related

Manolo Blahnik Made the Shoes for This Designer's Brand Debut at Couture Week

Rihanna Wore a Leather Fenty Look at the BET Awards

Kylie Jenner Looks Ready for Summer in This Neon Green Slipdress & Adidas Tennis Shoes

Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new Best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion.Pictured: KYLIE JENNER,ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOURef: SPL5101301 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SPW / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ahead of the evening’s festivities, Jenner posted their ensembles on Instagram with the caption, “mi amor,” translated as “my love” in English.

View this post on Instagram

mi amor

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Early that day, 21-year-old entrepreneur shared several images of herself with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she called her “real-life bestie.”

View this post on Instagram

my real life bestie 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The mother-daughter duo were twinning in spandex outfits in tie-dye colors of orange, yellow, black and white as well as more ruching. Jenner slipped into the same Manolos for the Instagram shoot, while Stormi had on Yeezys.

View this post on Instagram

mini me 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Click through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s best street style looks.

See the top celebrity moments at the FNAAs.

Want more?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Go All-Out Neon at Larsa Pippen’s Birthday

Here’s What Kylie Jenner Is Up Against in the Baby Market

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad