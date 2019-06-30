Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Twin in the Strappiest Outfits

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou are not just best friends — they’re also style sisters.

The two stepped out in Los Angeles last night for Larsa Pippen’s birthday party wearing similarly strappy and skintight looks from head to toe.

Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou head out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

For the occasion, Jenner went with a vermillion minidress featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck. The body-hugging piece proved even more provocative at the back, with a cutout making way for ruching that allowed for a tighter fit.

Karanikolaou opted for a similar dress. However, her ruching was found in the front, which opened at the torso through criss-cross detailing.

Kylie Jenner wears strappy sandals with her skintight dress. CREDIT: Splash News

Both women chose black sandals for the event. Jenner whipped out a pair of Manolo Blahnik suede sandals wrapped above her ankle and tied at the back. (The shoes complemented her stark white manicure.) Meanwhile, Karanikolaou’s heels were strapped at the ankle.

A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Ahead of the evening’s festivities, Jenner posted their ensembles on Instagram with the caption, “mi amor,” translated as “my love” in English.

Early that day, 21-year-old entrepreneur shared several images of herself with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she called her “real-life bestie.”

The mother-daughter duo were twinning in spandex outfits in tie-dye colors of orange, yellow, black and white as well as more ruching. Jenner slipped into the same Manolos for the Instagram shoot, while Stormi had on Yeezys.

