Kylie Jenner’s Pumps Are Inspired by Lingerie and Come With Chic Bra Strap Details

By Ella Chochrek
Kylie with Stormi
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner put an evening-appropriate twist on business style as she enjoyed the night out in New York with her baby daughter, Stormi.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul sported a head-to-toe look from Mach & Mach’s fall ’18 collection. She had on a striped blazer with pearl button detailing with sparkly, see-through pants.

kylie jenner, stormi webster, new york city, street style, mach & mach fall 2018, see-through pants, blazer, alexander wang mesh alix pumps
Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
alexander wang alix pumps, mesh upper, bra strap, heels
Alexander Wang’s Alix pumps come with a slingback inspired by a bra strap; $650.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The entrepreneur opted for sleek mesh pumps by Alexander Wang. The brand’s Alix silhouette boasts a metallic mesh upper with a leg-lengthening 4-inch stiletto heel. Inspired by lingerie, the slingback strap resembles a bra strap and retails for $650 on Net-a-porter.com.

don’t sweat it 🖤⚡️⚡️

Meanwhile, Stormi had on a more casual ensemble. The 1-year-old looked cute as can be in leather leggings and a bomber jacket. While her mom is an Adidas ambassador, Stormi had on sneakers from another brand: Vans. She opted for the brand’s classic black high-top sneakers, which sell for $40.

The E! star is in New York ahead of the Met Gala on Monday, which she plans to attend along with older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

At last year’s Met Gala, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported an Alexander Wang look, commanding attention in a black floor-length gown with edgy cut-out detailing and a pair of teensy glasses. She hit the red carpet alongside boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi’s father.

kylie jenner, travis scott, met gala red carpet style
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner embrace at the Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

