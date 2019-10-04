Kylie Jenner Matches Her Head-to-Toe Adidas Outfit to Her Rolls Royce

Kylie Jenner wore a few wild looks this week, including a gold J’Aton Couture gown with matching sandals to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding.
Yesterday, though, the 22-year-old scaled it down in a laid-back look from Adidas. The brand ambassador had on a white hoodie that sells for $60 and $60 white sweatpants.
She also chose a pair of classic Stan Smith sneakers with Adidas’ signature Three Stripes in black; similar colorways of the sneaker retail for $100. Pictured in the backseat in a Rolls Royce, the social media queen matched the luxury vehicle.
Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian showed her support for her youngest sibling, commenting, “You’re killing it” on the post.
The Lip-Kit mogul made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador in August 2018 with a campaign starring the brand’s Falcon sneakers. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
Since her original campaign last year, Jenner consistently supports the brand on the regular by wearing its clothing, footwear and accessories.
Her brother-in-law Kanye West partners with Adidas on his Yeezy sneakers, as does her sister Kendall Jenner, who is also a brand ambassador.
