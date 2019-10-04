Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Matches Her Head-to-Toe Adidas Outfit to Her Rolls Royce

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner wore a few wild looks this week, including a gold J’Aton Couture gown with matching sandals to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding.

Yesterday, though, the 22-year-old scaled it down in a laid-back look from Adidas. The brand ambassador had on a white hoodie that sells for $60 and $60 white sweatpants.

She also chose a pair of classic Stan Smith sneakers with Adidas’ signature Three Stripes in black; similar colorways of the sneaker retail for $100. Pictured in the backseat in a Rolls Royce, the social media queen matched the luxury vehicle.

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian showed her support for her youngest sibling, commenting, “You’re killing it” on the post.

The Lip-Kit mogul made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador in August 2018 with a campaign starring the brand’s Falcon sneakers. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Kylie Jenner Adidas Falcon
Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Since her original campaign last year, Jenner consistently supports the brand on the regular by wearing its clothing, footwear and accessories.

Kylie Jenner, Adidas Falcon, celebrity style, red bodysuit
Kylie Jenner in a red bodysuit with Adidas Falcon sneakers on April 4.
CREDIT: Mega

Her brother-in-law Kanye West partners with Adidas on his Yeezy sneakers, as does her sister Kendall Jenner, who is also a brand ambassador.

