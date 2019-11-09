Kylie Jenner’s Laidback Fall Look Features Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Kylie Jenner broke up an all-black look with her white sneakers yesterday on Instagram.

The 22-year-old reality star posed on a staircase clad in a long black coat and cropped leggings.

On her feet, the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman wore Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers, choosing an all-white pair with perforated stripes and a signature Stan Smith tongue label. Named after one of the all-time tennis greats, the silhouette has been around since the 1970s. In 2014, it won the inaugural FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year.

Jenner’s exact pair of Stan Smiths sells on Adidas.com for $100.

Adidas Stan Smith CREDIT: Adidas.com

It’s no surprise to see the A-lister in Adidas wares, as she has been an ambassador for the brand since August 2018. Older sister Kendall Jenner is an ambassador for the Three Stripes as well, while brother-in-law Kanye West works with the company through his Adidas Yeezy line.

The Jenner sisters also work together in the shoe space through their Kendall + Kylie line, which includes apparel, footwear and accessories.

In 2019, Jenner made headlines aplenty when Forbes named her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The majority of the star’s fortune has come through her beauty empire, with her namesake label worth at least $900 million, per Forbes.

