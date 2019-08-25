Kylie Jenner Models ’90s-Inspired Adidas Sneakers on Instagram

Over the past few seasons, retro-inspired sneakers have made a comeback — and it seems Kylie Jenner is a fan.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Saturday to show off the latest addition to her shoe closet: white Adidas Ozweego sneakers.

Based on a model from 1998, the latest version of the Ozweego combines vintage and modern design elements for a distinct look. Traditional Ozweego details — like wavy midsole lines and a well-cushioned heel — are combined with more futuristic lines. The shoe is available in a variety of colorways on Adidas.com for $110.

The Adidas Ozweego sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas.com

As an Adidas ambassador, Jenner is no stranger to promoting the brand’s latest wares. She joined the Three Stripes family in August of last year, kicking things off by promoting the Falcon, another ’90s-inspired silhouette. She’s even showed off the Ozweego before, posing in a neon green pair of the kicks earlier this month.

Two of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s family members are also team Adidas: older sister Kendall and brother-in-law Kanye West. West, who’s married to Jenner’s half sister, Kim Kardashian, famously partners with Adidas through his Yeezy sneaker line, while Kendall has worked on multiple ads and campaigns with the athletic giant.

The majority of Jenner’s billion-dollar fortune was made in the shoe space. Forbes estimated in March that her eponymous makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was worth at least $900 million. Additional earnings come courtesy of her and Kendall’s clothing/shoe label, Kendall + Kylie, as well as from sponsored Instagram posts and her family’s reality show.

