Georgia May Jagger on the Reason Brits Love Kurt Geiger & Why Mom Jerry Hall Will Always Be Her Style Icon

Georgia May Jagger was in the house for Kurt Geiger’s handbag event at Nordstrom’s new New York store this week.

The 27-year-old model daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall hosted the shopping fete, during which several handbag styles sold out. Kurt Geiger has been a hot seller at Nordstrom since it opened in October, and the British company is rapidly growing the category.

Here, Jagger talks about early shoe memories, Kurt Geiger’s appeal and why mom Jerry Hall will always be her style icon.

Earliest shoe memory:

“It’s so funny, they had no idea when they hired me that Kurt Geiger was the first pair of boots [I got and loved] when I was about 13. My sister Lizzie was modeling a lot of the time, and she wanted to splurge on me. So she bought me three pairs of shoes from Kurt Geiger — one pair of kitten heels, one pair of flat boots and one pair of kitten-heel boots. For English people, Kurt Geiger is a real staple. I’ve had some of my boots until now. It’s not the kind of thing where you wear them one night out and you’re done.”

Related Is All Hope Lost for Department Stores? Why Moody's Says the Prospects Are 'Bleak' Ella Balinska Talks Going From Kurt Geiger Shoe Saleswoman to Campaign Star Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Will Offer Huge Savings -- Here's What You Need to Know

Heel habits:

“I’m mostly wearing boots. I prefer the way heels look on the shelf and on my feet, but I don’t want to wear them for longer than five hours.”

Georgia May Jagger and Kurt Geiger’s Rebecca Farrar-Hockley CREDIT: Getty Images for Kurt Geiger

Big 2020 plans:

“I invested in a company called Bleach London four years ago. We have three salons in London. We sell all different kinds of shampoo and hair dyes, rainbow colors. I’m doing it with two of my really close friends. As of the new year, we’re coming to America. We’re going to have our first salon in Los Angeles and are going to start distributing here in the U.S. I’ve taken on a little bit more of a hands-on role there. It’s an interesting change for me. I’ve been working on my own organic skincare line for three years. That’s coming out in the New Year too.”

Kurt Geiger’s Shoreditch bag. CREDIT: Kurt Geiger

New York or LA?

“I like New York better. I’m not an LA girl in that kind of way. I like to walk around. Here you get traffic, but you can always take the subway. They need to get on that in LA. If LA had a subway, I’d be really happy. Even the fact that there’s no sidewalk, it bums me out. All my family is there and it’s beautiful this time of year, but I’m definitely more of a sidewalk girl.”

Style icon:

“It’s very cliche, but I always say my mom. She’s so unafraid to express herself. Even my outfit tonight is inspired by the fact she never thinks anything is too much. In the time we live in, people are always trying to tone down things. And I like having something with color. That’s why everyone loves those Kurt Geiger rainbow bags. It’s about to be the middle of winter and it’s so nice to look down at something and feel happy. We don’t need to all look the same. I think that’s important.”

Kurt Geiger’s Crystal Rainbow Kensington launches today CREDIT: Kurt Geiger