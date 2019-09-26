Kristen Stewart Teams the Pointiest Brogues With Her Yellow Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

When it comes to red carpet shoe style, Kristen Stewart is willing to try out almost anything — from sneakers to soaring stilettos.

At the Pioneer of the Year Dinner in Los Angeles last night, Stewart opted for black-and-white brogues with an ultra-pointy toe as she celebrated the evening’s honoree, Elizabeth Banks.

Kristen Stewart in a Petar Petrov suit with Thom Browne shoes at the Pioneer of the Year Dinner Honoring Elizabeth Banks. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The “Twilight” alum hit the red carpet sporting a chartreuse pantsuit from Petar Petrov’s resort ’20 collection. She wore a white bra top underneath.

For footwear, Stewart selected brogues from Thom Browne’s resort ’20 collection. The shoes boasted a pointed toe, a lace-up front and a curved heel.

A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The “Snow White and the Huntsman” star accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.

Stewart and Banks are acquainted through “Charlie’s Angels.” Stewart stars as one of the three titular angels in the film’s latest version, alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Banks directed the film, which premieres Nov. 15.

(L-R): Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Kristen Stewart at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Sept. 25. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

On the red carpet, the angels posted for photos with Banks, who wore a sparkly blue Tom Ford dress with velvetlike, ankle-strap sandals. Scott wore a black-and-white Givenchy dress with strappy sandals; Balinska wore a black and tan Oscar de la Renta dress with see-through, crystal-adorned Christian Louboutin pumps.

