Kristen Stewart Gives Her Outfit Black-Tie Inspo With These Louboutin Brogues at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart was pictured arriving at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy today wearing a casual-chic look.

The 29-year-old actress attended the photo call for her new political thriller “Seberg” earlier wearing an olive-toned cropped tee with navy piping and Brunello Cucinelli’s high-rise ivory cotton-blend twill trousers, which retail for just under $1,600.

Kristen Stewart arrives in Venice wearing Brunello Cucinelli’s ivory twill trousers and an olive green crop top with navy details. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she reached for Christian Louboutin’s shiny black and white patent leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues featuring a lace-up silhouette with a pointed toe. The $900 shoe was inspired by classic black-tie attire.

Kristen Stewart pictured sporting Christian Louboutin’s black and white patent-leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues. CREDIT: Splash

The “Charlie’s Angels” star accessorized her outfit with Jillian Dempsey’s “Punk Lock” necklace. She also wore a silver bracelet, several rings and round sunglasses with red frames that matched her lipstick.

A closer look at Stewart in lace-up Louboutin brogues inspired by classic black-tie attire. CREDIT: Splash

