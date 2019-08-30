Kristen Stewart Gives Her Outfit Black-Tie Inspo With These Louboutin Brogues at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart was pictured arriving at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy today wearing a casual-chic look.
The 29-year-old actress attended the photo call for her new political thriller “Seberg” earlier wearing an olive-toned cropped tee with navy piping and Brunello Cucinelli’s high-rise ivory cotton-blend twill trousers, which retail for just under $1,600.
For shoes, she reached for Christian Louboutin’s shiny black and white patent leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues featuring a lace-up silhouette with a pointed toe. The $900 shoe was inspired by classic black-tie attire.
The “Charlie’s Angels” star accessorized her outfit with Jillian Dempsey’s “Punk Lock” necklace. She also wore a silver bracelet, several rings and round sunglasses with red frames that matched her lipstick.
