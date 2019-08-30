Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Stewart Gives Her Outfit Black-Tie Inspo With These Louboutin Brogues at Venice Film Festival

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kristen-stewart-6
Jasmine Sanders
Elsa Hosk
Candice Swanepoel
Barbara Palvin
View Gallery 24 Images

Kristen Stewart was pictured arriving at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy today wearing a casual-chic look.

The 29-year-old actress attended the photo call for her new political thriller “Seberg” earlier wearing an olive-toned cropped tee with navy piping and Brunello Cucinelli’s high-rise ivory cotton-blend twill trousers, which retail for just under $1,600.

kristen Stewart, venice film festival, christian louboutin Zazou Fiori two-tone patent-leather brogues, brunello Cucinelli twill ivory trousers
Kristen Stewart arrives in Venice wearing Brunello Cucinelli’s ivory twill trousers and an olive green crop top with navy details.
CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she reached for Christian Louboutin’s shiny black and white patent leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues featuring a lace-up silhouette with a pointed toe. The $900 shoe was inspired by classic black-tie attire.

kristen Stewart, venice film festival, christian louboutin Zazou Fiori two-tone patent-leather brogues, brunello Cucinelli twill ivory trousers
Kristen Stewart pictured sporting Christian Louboutin’s black and white patent-leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Charlie’s Angels” star accessorized her outfit with Jillian Dempsey’s “Punk Lock” necklace. She also wore a silver bracelet, several rings and round sunglasses with red frames that matched her lipstick.

christian louboutin Zazou Fiori two-tone patent-leather brogues, kristen stewart
A closer look at Stewart in lace-up Louboutin brogues inspired by classic black-tie attire.
CREDIT: Splash

Scroll through the gallery to check out Kristen Stewart’s shoe style through the years.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Fights No-Flats Dress Code at Cannes in the Best Way

You Have to See Kristen Stewart’s Millennial Take on the ’90s Clog

Britney Spears Shows Off $6k Snakeskin Louboutin Heels She Has Yet to Wear

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad