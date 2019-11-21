Kristen Stewart Changes out of Stilettos and Into Sneakers on the Red Carpet at ‘Charlie’s Angels’ London Premiere

Kristen Stewart has ditched her heels for bare feet on the red carpet before, but her latest swap involved a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.

Stewart arrived at the “Charlie’s Angels” London premiere wearing a Thom Browne resort ’19 dress and Chloe Gosselin sandals. The chic black shoes with pointed toes and slim stiletto heels peeked out from under her checked maxi skirt, showing off a dark pedicure.

Kristen Stewart wears heels on the red carpet. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart gets help changing out of her Chloe Gosselin sandals and into Nike sneakers. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The stilettos underscored the glamour of her look, but Stewart, who is often seen in low shoes, changed into sneakers while on the red carpet. A member of her staff helped her exchange the sandals for Nike Cortez sneakers.

Kristen Stewart changes from heels to Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Stewart selected her kicks in a classic black-and-white colorway. The shoe has a low-cut collar, rubber outsole and leather upper; it retails for $75 on Nike.com.

The Nike Cortez Basic sneaker. CREDIT: Nike

Today, Stewart wore her Nike Cortezes again at a “Charlie’s Angels” photo-call. She teamed the kicks with light-wash blue jeans, which she rolled up at the cuffs, and a gray blazer.

Kristen Stewart wears jeans with Nike Cortez sneakers at a London “Charlie’s Angels” photocall, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

While the “Seberg” actress has famously protested against the Cannes Film Festival’s high heel mandate, she often sports stilettos on the red carpet, including at the Los Angeles premiere of “Charlie’s Angels” earlier this month. There, she paired a sparkly Germanier minidress with Le Silla pumps.

Kristen Stewart wears a Germanier dress and Le Silla pumps at the L.A. premiere of “Charlie’s Angels,” Nov. 11. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

“Charlie’s Angels” is out in theaters now. Stewart stars alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular angels.

