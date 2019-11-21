Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Stewart Changes out of Stilettos and Into Sneakers on the Red Carpet at ‘Charlie’s Angels’ London Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
Charlie’s Angels film premiere in London, United Kingdom – 20 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart's Best Shoe Looks
Kristen Stewart has ditched her heels for bare feet on the red carpet before, but her latest swap involved a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.

Stewart arrived at the “Charlie’s Angels” London premiere wearing a Thom Browne resort ’19 dress and Chloe Gosselin sandals. The chic black shoes with pointed toes and slim stiletto heels peeked out from under her checked maxi skirt, showing off a dark pedicure.

Kristen Stewart, thom browne dress, resort 2019, sandals, stilettos, toes, pedicure, fans, leather jacket, nike cortez, sneakers, poses for photographs with fans upon arrival at the UK premiere of 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London cinemaCharlie's Angels Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 20 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart wears heels on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart, thom browne dress, resort 2019, white sneakers, red carpet, barefoot, feet, toes, shoes, nike cortez, sneakers, changes from heels to Nike trainers'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, London, UK - 20 Nov 2019Kristen Stewart changes into sneakers'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, London, UK - 20 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart gets help changing out of her Chloe Gosselin sandals and into Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The stilettos underscored the glamour of her look, but Stewart, who is often seen in low shoes, changed into sneakers while on the red carpet. A member of her staff helped her exchange the sandals for Nike Cortez sneakers.

Kristen Stewart, red carpet, barefoot, feet, toes, shoes, nike cortez, sneakers, changes from heels to Nike trainers'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, London, UK - 20 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart changes from heels to Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Stewart selected her kicks in a classic black-and-white colorway. The shoe has a low-cut collar, rubber outsole and leather upper; it retails for $75 on Nike.com.

Nike Cortez
The Nike Cortez Basic sneaker.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Cortez $75
Today, Stewart wore her Nike Cortezes again at a “Charlie’s Angels” photo-call. She teamed the kicks with light-wash blue jeans, which she rolled up at the cuffs, and a gray blazer.

Kristen Stewart, blazer, jeans, baseball cap, nike cortez, white sneakers, celebrity style, pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London hotelCharlie's Angels Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 21 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart wears jeans with Nike Cortez sneakers at a London “Charlie’s Angels” photocall, Nov. 20.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

While the “Seberg” actress has famously protested against the Cannes Film Festival’s high heel mandate, she often sports stilettos on the red carpet, including at the Los Angeles premiere of “Charlie’s Angels” earlier this month. There, she paired a sparkly Germanier minidress with Le Silla pumps.

Kristen Stewart, germanier dress, germanier spring 2020, minidress,celebrity style, legs, le silla, blue pumps, red carpet, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Charlie's Angels" at the Regency Theater Westwood onLA Premiere of "Charlie's Angels", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart wears a Germanier dress and Le Silla pumps at the L.A. premiere of “Charlie’s Angels,” Nov. 11.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

“Charlie’s Angels” is out in theaters now. Stewart stars alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular angels.

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Stewart’s best shoe looks through the years.

