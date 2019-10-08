Kristen Stewart Goes for Black Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups for Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of menswear-inspired red carpet looks yesterday, Oct. 7, at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California.
The 29-year-old actress wore a Sandro blazer with velvet detailing over shiny black pants.
Stewart rolled up her pants at the ankles, showing off black dress socks and a pair of patent leather lace-ups from Christian Louboutin. The shoes had an almond-shaped toe and a flat sole.
The “Charlie’s Angels” star added a more feminine touch to her ensemble with a lace bra peeking from underneath the suit. She accessorized with layered jewelry from Jillian Dempsey.
While Stewart went for a more formal look for the Mill Valley Film Festival, she selected a casual ensemble over the weekend at Deadline‘s The Contenders London on Oct. 5.
At the Deadline event, the “Twilight” alum wore a cropped gray T-shirt, cuffed navy pants and a baseball cap. The most dressed-down part of the look was Stewart’s shoes: a pair of paint-splattered Vans sneakers with a hole in the big toe region.
In general, Stewart is willing to experiment with her red carpet footwear, trying out anything from soaring stilettos to pointy-toed brogues. She’s even gone barefoot before.
