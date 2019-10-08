Kristen Stewart Goes for Black Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups for Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of menswear-inspired red carpet looks yesterday, Oct. 7, at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California.

The 29-year-old actress wore a Sandro blazer with velvet detailing over shiny black pants.

Kristen Stewart in Sandro with Christian Louboutin shoes on the red carpet at the Mill Valley Film Festival Oct. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stewart rolled up her pants at the ankles, showing off black dress socks and a pair of patent leather lace-ups from Christian Louboutin. The shoes had an almond-shaped toe and a flat sole.

A close-up look at Kristen Stewart’s Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Charlie’s Angels” star added a more feminine touch to her ensemble with a lace bra peeking from underneath the suit. She accessorized with layered jewelry from Jillian Dempsey.

Kristen Stewart in Sandro with Christian Louboutin shoes arriving at the Mill Valley Film Festival Oct. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Stewart went for a more formal look for the Mill Valley Film Festival, she selected a casual ensemble over the weekend at Deadline‘s The Contenders London on Oct. 5.

At the Deadline event, the “Twilight” alum wore a cropped gray T-shirt, cuffed navy pants and a baseball cap. The most dressed-down part of the look was Stewart’s shoes: a pair of paint-splattered Vans sneakers with a hole in the big toe region.

Kristen Stewart and Benedict Andrews at Deadline’s The Contenders London on Oct. 5. CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

In general, Stewart is willing to experiment with her red carpet footwear, trying out anything from soaring stilettos to pointy-toed brogues. She’s even gone barefoot before.

