Kristen Stewart Transitions From Two Edgy, Punk Looks to a Glamorous Red Carpet Arrival

By Claudia Miller
67th San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain – 20 Sep 2019
While promoting her newest film “Seberg,” Kristen Stewart has been showing off her versatile style — from day to night and punk to glam. Just today, the actress managed to wear three different outfits done in dark hues to the launch of the 2019 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Most recently, Stewart attended a red carpet in a sleek black gown with a high neck and a cinched belt. She had her pink hair styled in a combover and her makeup done in a dark smoky eye.

kristen stewart, san sebastian film festival, spain
Kristen Stewart on the red carpet during the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart at photocall for opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on Friday, 20 September, 2019.
Detail of Kristen Stewart’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Earlier today, the actress arrived at the premiere of her own film in a casual look, but still with a touch of glam, especially on her feet. For the big showing, she wore an edgy lace-up navy suit with white and gold details.

kristen stewart, san sebastian film festival, spain
Kristen Stewart at the “Seberg” premiere during the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kristen stewart, san sebastian film festival, spain, heels
A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoe was a black Chanel heel with a patent leather cap-toe emblazoned with the luxury brand’s embossed logo.

But before the glitz of the red carpets, Stewart’s first appearance of the day was at a photo call for the film, where she wore her most laid-back ensemble.

Wearing a leather jacket over an unbuttoned striped shirt and lacy exposed bra, the actress’ maroon socks peeped out from between her white trousers and faded high-top Converse sneakers.

kristen stewart, san sebastian film festival, spain
Kristen Stewart at the “Seberg” photo call during the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kristen stewart, san sebastian film festival, spain, converse
A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s Converse sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Stewart’s best shoe styles over the years.

