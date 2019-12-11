Kristen Stewart Gives a Pastel Pink Chanel Outfit a Surprisingly Edgy Twist at ‘Seberg’ Screening

Kristen Stewart’s take on a petal pink Chanel skirt-suit is anything but conservative.

The 29-year-old gave the uptown outfit a decidedly edgy twist at a screening of “Seberg” in Los Angeles yesterday, Dec. 10.

Stewart’s spring ’20 set consisted of a silver-embroidered jacket and pleated, high-waisted skirt, worn over opaque black tights. While a high-necked blouse might be the traditional counterpart for the fussy set, the “Charlie’s Angels” star went shirtless underneath, layering on a heavily embellished necklace.

Kristen Stewart wears Chanel spring ’20 at the “Seberg” screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Stewart has been known to wear unexpected shoes on the red carpet, like Nike Cortez sneakers or Thom Browne brogues, but yesterday’s pair was more classic. The actress sported pointed-toe black pumps with a quilted upper and a strap at the ankle.

Kristen Stewart wears Chanel spring ’20 at the “Seberg” screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel pumps. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

The A-lister’s beauty look — smoky eye makeup and a mussed pixie cut — added an additional punky element to the feminine ensemble.

Although Stewart isn’t always clad in Chanel, she often wears looks from the French house. She was appointed Chanel beauty ambassador in 2016 and continues to work with the label, starring in ad campaigns and appearing at the brand’s runway shows.

“Seberg” is out in select U.S. theaters on Dec. 13. Stewart stars as the titular character, French actress Jean Seberg, who became an FBI target due to her support for civil rights activism and her relationship with Black Panther member Hakim Jamal (played by Anthony Mackie).

