Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Stewart Wears Soaring Stilettos & a Recycled-Crystal Minidress at ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Charlie's Angels' at the Westwood Regency Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 November 2019. The movie is to be released in US theaters on 15 November.Charlie's Angels premiere in Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart just made a case for recycling — in the chicest way possible.

The “Twilight” alum wore a Germanier spring ’20 minidress made of upcycled Swarovski crystals at the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart, germanier dress, germanier spring 2020, minidress,celebrity style, legs, le silla, blue pumps, red carpet, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Charlie's Angels" at the Regency Theater Westwood onLA Premiere of "Charlie's Angels", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Kristen Stewart wears a Germanier dress and Le Silla pumps.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While Stewart often chooses more casual footwear (think sneakers or brogues), she opted for soaring Le Silla stilettos yesterday. The pointed-toe pumps featured a navy suede upper and a 4-inch heel. (While no longer available in the star’s chosen colorway, the pumps can be shopped at Farfetch.com in black for $574).

Kristen Stewart, red carpet, le silla pumps, blue pumps, high heels, red carpet, charlies angels premiere, los angeles, november 2019
A close-up look at Kristen Stewart’s Le Silla pumps.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Stewart was joined on the red carpet by castmates Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who showed off fierce looks of their own.

Related

Kristen Stewart Shows Off an Unexpected Way to Wear a Shoelace at the 'Charlie's Angels' Photo Call

Kristen Stewart Makes a Pantsuit & Power Pumps Surprisingly Edgy on 'GMA'

Kristen Stewart Goes for Black-Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups on Mill Valley Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
(L-R): Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska of “Charlie’s Angels.”
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Balinska wore a heel-hiding, champagne-colored custom Vera Wang gown.

Ella Balinska, vera wang dress, blush gown, off the shoulder dress, red carpet, 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Vera Wang, Custom
Ella Balinska in a Vera Wang gown.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Scott went for a “dark angel” look in a lacy black Givenchy couture dress. For shoes, the “Aladdin” star chose Nicholas Kirkwood platform booties with pearl detailing and a 4.5-inch heel. The statement-making boots are available on Ssense.com for around $1,300.

Naomi Scott, nicholas kirkwood boots, platform ankle boots, givenchy dress, red carpet, celebrity style, Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Givenchy Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325754ax
Naomi Scott wears Givenchy couture with Nicholas Kirkwood booties.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Naomi Scott, nicholas kirkwood, platforms, ankle boots, celebrity style, red carpet, charlies angels, film premiere
A closer look at Naomi Scott’s Nicholas Kirkwood boots.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Banks, the “Charlie’s Angels” director, stepped out in style in a David Koma dress with cut-out accents and a sequined skirt. The “Hunger Games” alum completed the look with see-through slingback stilettos from Andrea Wazen.

Elizabeth Banks, david koma dress, cut-out accents, sequined dress, andrea wazen shoes, see through pumps, stilettos, red carpet, Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing David Koma Same Outfit as catwalk model *10411739ar
Elizabeth Banks in a David Koma dress with Andrea Wazen shoes.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
elizabeth banks, red carpet, andrea wazen, stilettos, see-through pumps, red carpet, charlies angels
A detailed look at Elizabeth Banks’ Andrea Wazen heels.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Charlie’s Angels” premieres in the U.S. this Friday, Nov. 15.

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Stewart’s best shoe looks through the years.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Shows Off an Unexpected Way to Wear a Shoelace at the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Photo Call

Kristen Stewart and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Stars Coordinate in Pointed-Toe Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kristen Stewart Teams the Pointiest Brogues With Her Yellow Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad