Kristen Stewart Wears Soaring Stilettos & a Recycled-Crystal Minidress at ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart just made a case for recycling — in the chicest way possible.

The “Twilight” alum wore a Germanier spring ’20 minidress made of upcycled Swarovski crystals at the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart wears a Germanier dress and Le Silla pumps. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While Stewart often chooses more casual footwear (think sneakers or brogues), she opted for soaring Le Silla stilettos yesterday. The pointed-toe pumps featured a navy suede upper and a 4-inch heel. (While no longer available in the star’s chosen colorway, the pumps can be shopped at Farfetch.com in black for $574).

A close-up look at Kristen Stewart’s Le Silla pumps. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Stewart was joined on the red carpet by castmates Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who showed off fierce looks of their own.

Related Kristen Stewart Shows Off an Unexpected Way to Wear a Shoelace at the 'Charlie's Angels' Photo Call Kristen Stewart Makes a Pantsuit & Power Pumps Surprisingly Edgy on 'GMA' Kristen Stewart Goes for Black-Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups on Mill Valley Red Carpet

(L-R): Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska of “Charlie’s Angels.” CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Balinska wore a heel-hiding, champagne-colored custom Vera Wang gown.

Ella Balinska in a Vera Wang gown. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Scott went for a “dark angel” look in a lacy black Givenchy couture dress. For shoes, the “Aladdin” star chose Nicholas Kirkwood platform booties with pearl detailing and a 4.5-inch heel. The statement-making boots are available on Ssense.com for around $1,300.

Naomi Scott wears Givenchy couture with Nicholas Kirkwood booties. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Naomi Scott’s Nicholas Kirkwood boots. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Banks, the “Charlie’s Angels” director, stepped out in style in a David Koma dress with cut-out accents and a sequined skirt. The “Hunger Games” alum completed the look with see-through slingback stilettos from Andrea Wazen.

Elizabeth Banks in a David Koma dress with Andrea Wazen shoes. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A detailed look at Elizabeth Banks’ Andrea Wazen heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Charlie’s Angels” premieres in the U.S. this Friday, Nov. 15.

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Stewart’s best shoe looks through the years.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Shows Off an Unexpected Way to Wear a Shoelace at the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Photo Call

Kristen Stewart and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Stars Coordinate in Pointed-Toe Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kristen Stewart Teams the Pointiest Brogues With Her Yellow Pantsuit on the Red Carpet