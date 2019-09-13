Kristen Stewart Has a Rare Moment in Sky-High Stilettos at Film Festival

Kristen Stewart made an appearance at the Deauville American Film Festival today in an uncharacteristically tall pair of heels.

The pink-haired actress unveiled her cabin sign at the festival in Deauville, France, wearing a patriotic red white and blue patterned button-down top with knee-length black shorts. Receiving a cabin sign at the Deauville Film Festival’s Promenade des Planches is a high honor similar to that of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kristen Stewart unveils her cabin sign during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Promoting her new film “Seberg,” K-Stew wore very high white patent leather heels with a see-through PVC pointed toe from Christian Louboutin.

Stewart’s shoe-of-choice for the outing was a contrast to her recent streak of comfort-focused footwear like Tuk’s black leather “Viva” creepers and Christian Louboutin brogues that she wore during the Venice Film Festival in August.

Kristen Stewart wearing Tuk’s black leather creepers with distressed jeans and a blazer at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart pictured sporting Christian Louboutin’s black and white patent-leather “Zazou Fiori” brogues, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

The actress is known for her daredevil shoe moves, kicking off her red-bottom heels on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Her typical fare includes sneakers and combat boots over stilettos for appearances and outings.

