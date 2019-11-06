Kristen Stewart Makes a Pantsuit & Power Pumps Surprisingly Edgy on ‘GMA’

A pantsuit with power pumps may sound boring or businesslike, but Kristen Stewart proved the combo doesn’t have to be blah.

For an appearance on “Good Morning America” in New York today alongside “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, Stewart made a pantsuit surprisingly grungy — even with a pair of classic black pumps on her feet.

The “Twilight” alum wore a gray pantsuit that consisted of a cropped, asymmetrical jacket and wide-legged, ’90s-esque pants. The real coup de grâce was her shirt — or lack thereof: Stewart wore just a bra top under the jacket.

Kristen Stewart in a gray pantsuit and stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though Stewart has a versatile shoe wardrobe — and often wears punkier styles like ripped sneakers or menswear-inspired brogues — today she chose simple stilettos.

A close-up look at Kristen Stewart’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The A-lister accessorized with layered chain necklaces, stacked rings and dark sunglasses.

Balinska had the same idea as Stewart with her pants, but the actress chose a more buttoned-up look on top: a double-breasted navy jacket and a pale blue blouse. The star kept it casual with her shoes, selecting white Nike sneakers with a gray velvet Swoosh.

Ella Balinska wears gray pants and Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Ella Balinska’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Scott looked stylish in a red leather set, consisting of a bomber jacket and high-waisted pants. The “Aladdin” lead opted for spiky red boots with a pale blue stripe to go with the fashion-forward look.

Naomi Scott in a red set with spiky boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Naomi Scott’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Charlie’s Angels” comes to U.S. theaters Nov. 15. The film was directed by “Hunger Games” star Elizabeth Banks.

