Kristen Stewart Wore Creepers to the Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Kristen Stewart was spotted arriving at the Venice Film Festival today modeling creepers.

After sporting black and white Christian Louboutin brogues at a photo call in the idyllic Italian city yesterday, the 29-year-old actress opted for classic shoe style known for their thick crepe soles. She wore Tuk’s black leather “Viva” model featuring black woven interlace, silver metal D-rings and a chunky-yet-lightweight platform. They retail for $100.

Kristen Stewart wearing Tuk’s black leather creepers with distressed jeans and a blazer at the Venice Film Festival on Aug 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Seberg” star paired them with light-wash ripped jeans and a multiprint blazer. She accessorized with red-framed sunglasses, an assortment of rings and her favorite Jillian Dempsey’s “Punk Lock” necklace.

A closer look at Kristen Stewart wearing black leather creepers featuring a woven interlace, a thick platform and silver metal D-rings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At last night’s world premiere of “Seberg,” Stewart hit the red carpet in a shimmering pink floral gown from Chanel’s couture fall ’19 collection, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise as she’s an ambassador for the iconic luxury French fashion house.

Kristen Stewart wearing a pink Chanel couture fall ’19 dress at the world premiere of “Seberg” in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for a look at Kristen Stewart’s shoe style through the years.

Want more?

All the Times Kristen Stewart Wore Sky-High Stilettos at the Cannes Film Festival

Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart & More Reimagine Shakespeare’s Juliet for the 2020 Pirelli Calendar Kristen Stewart, Janelle Monáe and More Celebs in the Front Row at Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Show