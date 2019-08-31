Kristen Stewart Wore Creepers to the Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart was spotted arriving at the Venice Film Festival today modeling creepers.
After sporting black and white Christian Louboutin brogues at a photo call in the idyllic Italian city yesterday, the 29-year-old actress opted for classic shoe style known for their thick crepe soles. She wore Tuk’s black leather “Viva” model featuring black woven interlace, silver metal D-rings and a chunky-yet-lightweight platform. They retail for $100.
The “Seberg” star paired them with light-wash ripped jeans and a multiprint blazer. She accessorized with red-framed sunglasses, an assortment of rings and her favorite Jillian Dempsey’s “Punk Lock” necklace.
At last night’s world premiere of “Seberg,” Stewart hit the red carpet in a shimmering pink floral gown from Chanel’s couture fall ’19 collection, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise as she’s an ambassador for the iconic luxury French fashion house.
