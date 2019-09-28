Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Stewart and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Stars Coordinate in Pointed-Toe Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Claudia Miller
(L-R) Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Basinka and Kristen Stewart.
“Charlie’s Angels” took the stage at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week, and the stars showed off their individual style, including some sharp footwear. Ella Basinka, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Elizabeth Banks joined the talk show to talk about their upcoming film.

KStew attracted plenty of eyes wearing a red, black and white striped suit with black sleeves; she matched the set with black pumps that had a very pointy toe on thin heel.

Basinka, left, chose a Prada leather off-the-shoulder look with Christian Louboutin PVC heels that retail for $1,095. Meanwhile, Scott wore a mixed-material green pantsuit with metallic thin-strap sandals.

Banks, who plays Bosley in this iteration of the “Charlie’s Angels” storyline, sat on the right joining the three angels; she donned a baby blue satin top with black pants and black peep-toe high heels.

The new “Charlie’s Angels” releases nationwide Nov. 15.

