Kristen Stewart Shows Off an Unexpected Way to Wear a Shoelace at the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Photo Call

Kristen Stewart knows how to step into the spotlight in both comfort and style.

The actress went tomboy chic at last night’s photo call for the upcoming release of “Charlie’s Angels,” the second film adaptation of the original 1976 television series of the same name.

Promoting the action flick at The Whitby Hotel in New York, Stewart opted for a more casual appearance, wearing a striped jacket and black creepers.

Kristen Stewart goes tomboy chic. CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

The star was pictured in a crewneck white tank under a cropped button-down that doubled as outerwear. The striped piece featured dual chest pockets and was designed by skatewear manufacturer Huf.

For footwear, Stewart slipped into a pair of monk-strap creepers. The single silver buckle across the upper and subtle white trimming was accentuated with stark white socks that peeked out from pink trousers, which were rolled up at the ankle.

A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s shoes. CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

Looking closely, a genius style hack was spotted on the 29-year-old’s waist: What appeared to be a white shoelace functioned as a makeshift belt for Stewart, who is known for her eclectic yet effortless ensembles.

The star was joined at the photo call by fellow cast members Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. The film premieres on Nov. 15 at movie theaters across the United States.

(L-R) Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott pose together during a “Charlie’s Angels” cast photo call at The Whitby Hotel in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Makes a Pantsuit and Power Pumps Surprisingly Edgy on ‘GMA’

Kristen Stewart Goes for Black-Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups on Mill Valley Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart’s Big Toe Is Popping Out of a Hole in Her Shoe on the Red Carpet