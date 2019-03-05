Kristen Stewart, Janelle Monáe and More Celebs On the Front Row at Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Show

Famous faces flocked to the front row at Chanel to take in the late Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection for the iconic luxury brand.

Janelle Monáe was seated next to Kristen Stewart dressed in a head-turning look from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art 2018-19 show, which debuted on the runway in December. The Grammy-nominated singer wore chunky gold double-C earrings, shiny gold metallic leather boots with black cap toes and a black top hat.

Janelle Monae wearing a Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018-19 look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart donned an edgy black Chanel logo jumpsuit featuring blue fishnet detailing and a zipper down the front. The actress styled her look with black patent leather Mary Janes.

Kristen Stewart wearing a black fishnet detail Chanel logo jumpsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell also stepped out in a Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018-19 ensemble. The 48-year-old Brit wore a black gold and teal tweed suit with a gold top hat and matching boots.

Naomi Campbell wearing a Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018-19 look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Poppy Delevingne was on hand to support sister Cara Delevingne, who opened the show. The supermodel’s older sister wore a classic black leather jacket over a white shirt with black skinny jeans tucked into black leather over-the-knee boots. She accessorized with a navy tweed Chanel crossbody bag.

Poppy Delevingne wearing Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see every look from Chanel’s fall ’19 show.

Want more?

7 Ways That the Chanel Fall 2019 Show Paid Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld’s Most Memorable Chanel Shows Through the Years

Karl Lagerfeld’s Best Shoe Collabs Through the Years