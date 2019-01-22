Kristen Stewart Goes Shirtless in Just a Blazer at the Chanel Couture Spring 2019 Show

Kristen Stewart led the pack of celebrity attendees at the Chanel spring ’19 couture show in Paris today.

The “Twilight” alum went shirtless in a tweed blazer that she wore with pearls and styled with bronze pants, which she rolled up to reveal a pair of black brogues. The 28-year-old completed her look with red-tinted sunglasses.



Paris Kristen Stewart wears a Chanel look as she arrives to the brand’s spring ’19 couture show atParis Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

Also in the front row was Pharrell Williams. The Chanel collaborator wore a black sweater with distressed jeans and a long black coat layered on top. For footwear, the “Happy” hitmaker selected sneakers from his buzzy collection with Adidas. The 45-year-old singer accessorized with an oversized Chanel tote with the number “5” emblazoned on it and a belt with his first name written in Chanel’s signature all-caps font.

Pharrell Williams wears jeans and yellow sneakers at Chanel’s spring ’19 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ella Purnell turned heads in a leggy look. The 22-year-old “Sweetbitter” star stepped out in a cream-colored blazer with black piping over a Chanel sweater. She finished off her look with shiny black ankle-boots.

Ella Purnell in the front row at the Chanel spring ’19 couture show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Also hitting the show was Tilda Swinton, who went for an androgynous look that was representative of her usual style. The 58-year-old sported a black turtleneck sweater underneath a tweed jacket with leather detailing. She covered her shaggy blond pixie cut with a brown corduroy baker’s cap.

(L-R): Tilda Swinton, Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in the front row at the Chanel show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more famous faces from the Chanel spring ’19 couture front row.

