Kris Jenner Wears Dramatic Tommy Hilfiger Tulle Shoulders With See-Through Platforms at 2019 Met Gala

Kris Jenner debuted a new blond hairdo to amplify her designer look at the 2019 Met Gala tonight in New York.

Going off of the campy theme, Jenner paired her new hair color with a plunging navy jumpsuit by Tommy Hilfiger with star accents, and she completed the look with a structured glittering gray tulle coat.

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kris Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala shoes.

For footwear, the famous mom-of-six chose a set of patterned clear sandals that peeped out from under her pant leg.

Jenner was joined by Corey Gamble who matched his look to hers with a blue tie.

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger and Corey Gamble on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

