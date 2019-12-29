Kris Jenner Wears Gold Thong Sandals Vacationing in St. Barths

Kris Jenner looks ready for summer while out shopping with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, this weekend in St. Barths. For the sunny holiday getaway, she wore a pair of flat, gold thong sandals. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan paired the T-strap shoes with a long, printed kaftan dress, complemented by a purple camisole. She accessorized the outfit a pair of green sunglasses, a beaded necklace, a ring, and a neutral-colored, crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag.

Corey Gamble opted for a less colorful, monochrome ensemble. He wore a pair of minimal, low-top black sneakers with matching laces and a white sole. Gamble paired the shoes with a simple black tee-shirt and a pair of white, knee-length shorts.



Jenner’s daughters also are avid wearers of this sandal silhouette. Recently, her two eldest daughters, Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, wore matching Yeezy versions while in Miami. Working as a shoe influencer while supporting her husband, Kanye West, these Yeezy sandals were a summer staple for Kim. From Los Angeles to New York, at events such as her friend’s 36th birthday party to New York Fashion Week, this member of the Kardashian West family shows the versatility of this shoe trend.

With the rise of the high-heel thong sandal throughout 2019, we see the youngest adult members of the family also sporting this style. This past August, Kylie Jenner showed her allegiance to the trend and wore the Bottega Venetta version in one of her Instagram posts. Alongside other style figures, such as Haley Baldwin, often wearing the sandal, it seems that this shoe trend shows no signs of slowing down as the decades comes to a close.