Kris Jenner Teams a Domino-Print Vintage Dior Gown With Strappy Sandals for Night Out in St. Barth’s

Kris Jenner’s vacation style is more glamorous than most.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch enjoyed an evening out in St. Barth’s last night alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a fluffy black coat layered over a Christian Dior gown. Printed with dominoes and playing cards, the dress was a vintage piece designed by John Galliano during his time as Dior creative director.

Kris Jenner out and about in St. Barth’s, Dec. 30. CREDIT: MEGA

Jenner completed her ensemble with strappy black sandals set on a slim stiletto heel.

Meanwhile, Gamble opted for a more typical vacation look. The business executive wore a white button-down shirt with matching shorts. On his feet, Gamble sported brown loafers that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner step out in St. Barth’s, Dec. 30. CREDIT: MEGA

Over the weekend, Jenner was photographed shopping during her holiday getaway. Jenner’s daytime look was decidedly more casual. She paired a printed green and purple kaftan with gold thong sandals as she hit the shops.

Kris Jenner goes shopping in St. Barth’s over the weekend. CREDIT: MEGA While Jenner is best known for her handbag collection, she has an impressive shoe wardrobe as well. The momager often steps out in stilettos, with go-to brands including Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Gianvito Rossi. When she swaps heels for sneakers, the businesswoman mostly goes for kicks from son-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy brand.

Although Jenner was joined by Gamble in St. Barth’s, her kids — Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — were not present, nor were any of the grandchildren.

Want more?

Kris Jenner Wears Dramatic Tommy Hilfiger Tulle Shoulders With See-Through Platforms at 2019 Met Gala

Kris Jenner Spotted In All-Black Yeezy 750s

Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria & More at Balmain’s Spring ’20 Front Row