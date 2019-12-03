Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in See-Through Yeezy Thong Sandals in Miami

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for a day of sunshine in Miami in matching shoes.

Kim’s outfit included a cropped T-shirt and a pair of on-trend lace-up snakeskin pants. The python print has been everywhere this season from footwear to Kim’s own Versace dress at the People’s Choice Awards in November.

Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s see-through thong sandal. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the mom-of-four wore a pair of her favorite see-through thong sandals, which have a nude sole and a clear 4-inch wedge heel. The shoes are from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Kourtney followed in her sister’s footsteps while also wearing a pair of the Yeezy shoes. The Poosh founder paired her thong sandals with a black high-neck top and a pair of mustard yellow trousers.

Kim (L) and Kourtney Kardashian step out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim (L) and Kourtney Kardashian’s matching thong sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The thong sandal trend gained momentum this summer and has continued into fall. Despite the cold temperatures, the Kardashian sisters are among the stars keeping the trend going as winter days approach.

The style, which is from the Yeezy season 8 collection, originally retailed for $830, but it’s on sale rnow for $415 on The Webster’s website.

Yeezy clear wedge thong sandal. CREDIT: The Webster

Kim and Kourtney stopped at The Webster’s Miami location alongside longtime friend Jonathan Cheban. The trio were photographed stepping out of a matte Rolls Royce convertible as they enjoyed the nice weather.

