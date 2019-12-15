Kourtney Kardashian’s Cozy Sunday Morning Look Includes a Pink Skims Set + Yeezy Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian subtly supported her family’s business ventures with her cozy Sunday morning ensemble.

The reality star posed on Instagram in a comfy-chic, pale-pink look from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. The knit set came from Skims’ loungewear line and included a $52 tank, a $128 robe and $88 pants.

Kardashian teamed the Skims wares with sneakers designed by Kim’s husband, Kanye West. Her shoes were the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase, a simple, clean silhouette that retails for $120. The Powerphase features a suede upper and a rubber outsole. Kardashian appeared to be wearing the “Clear Brown” colorway, which is available to shop on StockX.com for around $150.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Clear Brown.” CREDIT: StockX

When it comes to her personal style, Kardashian can often be found in Yeezy wares, including both sneakers from West’s ongoing line with Adidas, as well as boots, sandals and pumps from his standalone label. Additionally, the A-lister is a big fan of high-end labels such as Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Celine.

The Poosh founder does not have a sneaker deal at this time. However, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have ties to Adidas: In addition to West, Kardashian’s younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner both serve as ambassadors for the Three Stripes.

