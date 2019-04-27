Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Egypt in $595 Yeezy Sneakers With Camo

Of course Kourtney Kardashian’s travel style includes Yeezy wares.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister took to Instagram to share a snap from her Egypt trip yesterday — and on her feet, she sported Yeezy sneakers. The shoes in question were not from brother-in-law Kanye West’s collaboration with Adidas but rather from his pricier line of the same name. The $595 sneakers were classic, cream-colored leather low-tops — a stylish and practical choice for navigating the dusty Egyptian terrain.

The rest of the 40-year-old’s look was equally utilitarian, with her sporting a pair of baggy Re/Done camo-print cargo pants (they retail for $250) with a fitted white T-shirt.

A brown leather saddle bag belt by Dior and gold-framed sunglasses completed the mother of three’s ensemble.

Kardashian captioned her post: “My Egypt travel diary on poosh.com.” Her gallery racked up more than 1.5 million likes.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star launched Poosh, a lifestyle site named after daughter Penelope Disick, last month.

“I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living,” she wrote on the brand site.

The reality star is known for her fashion savvy, favoring shoe styles at a variety of price points (she wears everything from Adidas and Dr. Martens to Gucci and Gianvito Rossi).

