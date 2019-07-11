Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian’s Funky Outfit Came With Feathers & Peekaboo Sandals at Dinner With Friends

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Kourtney Kardashian And Luka Sabbat Leave Craigs Restaurant In West Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
View Gallery 5 Images

Kourtney Kardashian continues her streak of body-confident style statements yesterday after dinner at celebrity-favorite restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian, bra top, body, craigs restaurant
Kourtney Kardashian leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant.
CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

The 40-year-old wore a pair of black trousers but spiced them up with a blue feathered belt. She matched the pants with a bra top complete with two straps that wrapped around her belly.

Finally, she wore a pair of open-toe sandals with red and black straps that peeped out from under the pant hem.

bra top, body, craigs restaurant, Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow
Kourtney Kardashian leaving West Hollywood restaurant with Winnie Harlow.
CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

She was joined by actor/influencer Luka Sabbat and model Winnie Harlow, who walked down the street holding hands with Kardashian while wearing an oversized T-shirt as a dress with the word “Kool” printed at the center. She accessorized the ensemble with a thick chainlink necklace layered with thin chains and a navy blue and white Dior bag. Harlow also sported a pair of strappy sandals with straps that crisscrossed around her ankles.

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, winnie harlow, bra top, craigs restaurant celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian leaving Craig’s restaurant with Luka Sabbat.
CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

Sabbat matched the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a black outfit. The 21-year-old wore a pair of black pants along with a black baseball jacket and a red bandana tied around his neck to give the ensemble a pop of color. The “Grown-ish” star wore a pair of black loafers decorated with tassels.

Want More?

Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Has Cool-Kid Style With Temporary Tattoos &amp; Retro Jordans for Church

Winnie Harlow, Slick Woods &amp; H.E.R. Kick Off Coachella in Summery Ugg Styles

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Go All-Out Neon at Larsa Pippen’s Birthday

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad