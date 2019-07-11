Kourtney Kardashian’s Funky Outfit Came With Feathers & Peekaboo Sandals at Dinner With Friends

Kourtney Kardashian continues her streak of body-confident style statements yesterday after dinner at celebrity-favorite restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant. CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

The 40-year-old wore a pair of black trousers but spiced them up with a blue feathered belt. She matched the pants with a bra top complete with two straps that wrapped around her belly.

Finally, she wore a pair of open-toe sandals with red and black straps that peeped out from under the pant hem.

Kourtney Kardashian leaving West Hollywood restaurant with Winnie Harlow CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

She was joined by actor/influencer Luka Sabbat and model Winnie Harlow, who walked down the street holding hands with Kardashian while wearing an oversized T-shirt as a dress with the word “Kool” printed at the center. She accessorized the ensemble with a thick chainlink necklace layered with thin chains and a navy blue and white Dior bag. Harlow also sported a pair of strappy sandals with straps that crisscrossed around her ankles.

Kourtney Kardashian leaving Craig’s restaurant with Luka Sabbat. CREDIT: SPW / SplashNews.com

Sabbat matched the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a black outfit. The 21-year-old wore a pair of black pants along with a black baseball jacket and a red bandana tied around his neck to give the ensemble a pop of color. The “Grown-ish” star wore a pair of black loafers decorated with tassels.

