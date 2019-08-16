Kourtney Kardashian Wears the Thong Sandal Trend on Vacation in Portofino

Kourtney Kardashian spent her time in Italy hanging with her kids, enjoying the views and wearing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends: thong sandals.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest stop in Portofino, Italy. For the outing, she chose patterned high-waisted Bermuda shorts with a nude bandeau and a white blazer.

Her footwear was a set of nude heeled thong sandals.

Her kids also looked stylish as ever with Reign wearing yellow pants and white sneakers, Mason in a Versace tee and white kicks and Penelope in a floral set with horse-bit detailed black loafers.

It’s not Kourtney’s first time wearing the big shoe trend this trip. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared another mother-daughter moment in Portofino last week wearing a similar set of thong shoes.

These Bottega Veneta’s strappy blue “Dream” leather sandals, though, combined another popular move of this season: square-toe sandals.

Kourtney made headlines this year when she started Poosh, a lifestyle website and brand where she shares stories, beauty tips and more. Just yesterday, she announced the launch of the Aquis x Posh limited-edition leopard hair towel turban.

