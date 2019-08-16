Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Wears the Thong Sandal Trend on Vacation in Portofino

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian spent her time in Italy hanging with her kids, enjoying the views and wearing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends: thong sandals.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest stop in Portofino, Italy. For the outing, she chose patterned high-waisted Bermuda shorts with a nude bandeau and a white blazer.

Her footwear was a set of nude heeled thong sandals.

Once upon a time in Portofino …

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Her kids also looked stylish as ever with Reign wearing yellow pants and white sneakers, Mason in a Versace tee and white kicks and Penelope in a floral set with horse-bit detailed black loafers.

It’s not Kourtney’s first time wearing the big shoe trend this trip. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared another mother-daughter moment in Portofino last week wearing a similar set of thong shoes.

These Bottega Veneta’s strappy blue “Dream” leather sandals, though, combined another popular move of this season: square-toe sandals.

Mamma 🐨

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney made headlines this year when she started Poosh, a lifestyle website and brand where she shares stories, beauty tips and more. Just yesterday, she announced the launch of the Aquis x Posh limited-edition leopard hair towel turban.

