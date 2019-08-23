Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Baby in a Corner’ Look Wearing Summer’s Two Big Trends

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
View Gallery 5 Images

Kourtney Kardashian has been on top of all of the biggest footwear trends this summer.

She shared yesterday an image of her most recent outfit wearing Jacquemus in a black bralette, neon pink blazer and a pair of checkered high-waisted trousers. Her heels featured a detail that has been everywhere this season: a square toe.

The white sandals wrapped around her foot and ankle in a series of thin straps with a skinny straight heel. She modeled the outfit for her fans while sitting a corner, which made for a great retro caption. “Nobody puts baby in a corner,” she wrote, referencing the famous line in 1987’s “Dirty Dancing.”

View this post on Instagram

nobody puts baby in a corner

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Square-toe footwear has been seen on the red carpet and streets throughout summer.

From Gigi Hadid’s flat-toe gold mules to Kendall Jenner’s green double-strap sandals and Kaia Gerber’s black leather boots, the style was embraced by runway stars.

Gigi Hadid, celebrity style, New York city, street style, August 2019, gold mules, white tank top, Gigi HadidGigi Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2019Gigi HadidGigi Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2019
Gigi Hadid wears distressed jeans and gold mules in New York Aug. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kendall jenner, times square edition, snakeskin dress
Kendall Jenner arrives at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kaia gerber, square-toe boots
Kaia Gerber wearing mom jeans and square toes in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA

The style has reemerged due to the fashion industry’s ongoing obsession with the ’90s. The silhouette was trending during the decade at the same time as baggy jeans, tiny sunglasses and bright neon accents were en vogue.

Click through the gallery to see Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Wears the Square-Toe Trend With Plunging Neckline Dress in NYC

Kourtney Kardashian Wears ’90s-Inspired Square-Toe Trend on Vacation in Italy

How the Dorky Men’s Square Toe Became the ‘It’ Style for Women This Fall

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad