Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Baby in a Corner’ Look Wearing Summer’s Two Big Trends

Kourtney Kardashian has been on top of all of the biggest footwear trends this summer.

She shared yesterday an image of her most recent outfit wearing Jacquemus in a black bralette, neon pink blazer and a pair of checkered high-waisted trousers. Her heels featured a detail that has been everywhere this season: a square toe.

The white sandals wrapped around her foot and ankle in a series of thin straps with a skinny straight heel. She modeled the outfit for her fans while sitting a corner, which made for a great retro caption. “Nobody puts baby in a corner,” she wrote, referencing the famous line in 1987’s “Dirty Dancing.”

Square-toe footwear has been seen on the red carpet and streets throughout summer.

From Gigi Hadid’s flat-toe gold mules to Kendall Jenner’s green double-strap sandals and Kaia Gerber’s black leather boots, the style was embraced by runway stars.

Gigi Hadid wears distressed jeans and gold mules in New York Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner arrives at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber wearing mom jeans and square toes in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

The style has reemerged due to the fashion industry’s ongoing obsession with the ’90s. The silhouette was trending during the decade at the same time as baggy jeans, tiny sunglasses and bright neon accents were en vogue.

