Kourtney Kardashian Does the Monochromatic Trend in the Pointiest Saint Laurent Boots

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out last night to support Victoria Beckham at the launch of the designer’s new Augustinus Bader priming moisturizer.

For the occasion, held in a private mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., Kourtney — who was joined by sister Kim Kardashian — embraced the monochromatic trend in a black leather trench coat worn over a black dress. On her feet, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a pair of Saint Laurent patent leather thigh-high slouch boots. The style, which retails for $1,795 on Farfetch.com, features a sharply pointed toe and a thin cone heel.

Saint Laurent thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Beckham shared a photo of herself posing with the two Kardashian sisters on her personal Instagram. The designer looked chic in a white pantsuit and black heels while standing next to Kim, right, who wore a velvet strapless dress with black pointed-toe boots.

The trio also took a picture with Violet Grey’s founder, Cassandra Grey.

