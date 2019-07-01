Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Has Cool-Kid Style With Temporary Tattoos & Retro Jordans for Church

Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son, Reign Disick, both have a taste for retro sneakers, it appears. Yesterday, they were spotted leaving Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Calabasas, Calif., sporting kicks that were originally released before 2000.

The 40-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star kept her look simple and comfortable, pairing a plain white tee with light gray sweats and Nike’s Air Max Tailwind IV, a popular ’99 runner. The vintage silhouette in “Volt,” which retails for $160, boasts a white upper with neon green and black accents. The Poosh lifestyle website founder pulled things together with Celine sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian leaving Sunday Service with her youngest son Reign Disick. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her little one rocked a graphic T-shirt with black and gray tie-dye shorts and tiny Air Jordan 4 Bred sneakers. The classic style, which came out in ’89, costs $60 in toddler sizes. Reign expertly completed his cool look with stickers and temporary tattoos.

A closer look at Reign wearing retro Air Jordan 4 Bred sneakers and Kourtney in the Air Max Tailwind IV. CREDIT: Splash

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick spotted in Calabasas on June 30. CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Go All-Out Neon at Larsa Pippen’s Birthday

Kanye West and the Kardashians Pose in Yeezy ‘Church Merch’