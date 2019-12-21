Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready to Slip Out of Her Sandals While Playing the Piano

Kourtney Kardashian took a stab at the piano last night but forgot one vital step.

The 40-year-old shared a photo yesterday on Instagram of herself posing on the bench of a grand piano wearing a lacy bustier with sheer gloves and tailored black satin trousers.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a set of sleek black patent sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The G heels retailed originally for $537 and feature a crossing ankle strap. Instead of buckling up both pairs, Kourtney only strapped up one foot and left the other shoe’s straps dangling by the pedals of the piano. The move made it look like she was ready to slip right out of her sandals along with the lingerie-style ensemble.

The post was shared in a joking manner as she made a pun in the caption: “getting into treble.”

The mom of four has an impressive collection of black sandals and is especially a fan of Manolo Blahnik's Leva look. The style sits on a 3-inch heel with a leather upper and a wrap-around tie-ankle closure, originally retailing for $725. Most recently, she wore the style for the Dior men's show in Miami on Dec. 3, after wearing them a month earlier out in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.