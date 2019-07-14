Kourtney Kardashian Takes Penelope Shopping in a Slip Dress and Barely-There Thong Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian and her 7-year-old, Penelope, enjoyed a mother-daughter shopping trip on Saturday afternoon.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was snapped sporting a sultry emerald green silk midi dress with spaghetti straps for the casual outing with her only daughter.

She styled the ’90s-inspired Silk Laundry slip dress with a pair of trendy tan leather Gianvito Rossi Calypso thong sandals featuring a nearly $700 price tag.

Kourtney Kardashian takes her daughter Penelope shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 40-year-old mother of three completed her look by adding a tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses from Gentle Monster and a beige suede Acne Studios “Musubi Milli” shoulder bag, which is currently 40% off.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing a dark green silk midi dress with Gianvito Rossi ’s Calypso leather thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Penelope dressed in a pale blue denim tank top with matching pants and black leather lace-up oxfords shoes that are likely from Dr. Martens’ juniors selection.

A closer look at Penelope wearing black leather oxfords and Kourtney in Gianvito Rossi’s Calypso tan leather thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The stylish duo was spotted toting large orange bags from an L.A.-based children’s boutique called Eggy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick toting bags from L.A.-based children’s boutique Eggy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

