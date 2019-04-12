Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Dubs Her Daughter Penelope the ‘CEO of Poosh’

By Allie Fasanella
Penelope Disick
CREDIT: Splash

Kourtney Kardashian launched her new lifestyle site — Poosh — last month. Now she’s calling her daughter, who it’s named after, the CEO.

The 39-year-old mother of three took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet snap of Penelope Disick, 6, with the caption, “CEO of @poosh.” In the photo, Penelope, whose nickname is ‘Poosh,’ is wearing a furry off white coat with shimmery gold Gucci slingback loafers.

View this post on Instagram

CEO of @poosh

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The Gucci Kids Princetown slipper featuring a glittery gold leather and synthetic upper comes with a price tag of nearly $400. Kourtney Kardashian recently received backlash on social media for letting Penelope wear the luxe loafers to school. TV host Wendy Williams came to the reality star’s defense though.

I’m sticking up for you, Kourtney Kardashian,” Williams told her audience. “Her kid isn’t going to school with my kid or your kid. Her kid is going to school where the girl next to her is wearing the $4,000 shoes.” She added: “She’s probably going to school with kids with stupid money.”

View this post on Instagram

Spring Break is over 😭📖📚✏️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh site reads: “I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

