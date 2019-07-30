Penelope Disick Wears $355 Gucci Flats on Vacation in Italy

Even though she’s only 7 years-old, Penelope Disick already has a strong handle on street style.

On vacation in Italy with mom Kourtney Kardashian, Disick showed off her chic style sensibility in a black cardigan, mom jeans and gold loafers. The ballerina loafers — which are now sold out but previously retailed for $355 — boast a leather upper, with a striped bow, elasticized strap and rubber sole.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Penelope Disick on vacation in Italy July 29. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Penelope Disick’s gold Gucci shoes. CREDIT: Mega

This isn’t the first time Disick’s worn Gucci shoes. In an April Instagram post by aunt Kim Kardashian, she wore $365 slingback loafers from the brand — leading some social media users to question the high price point of the shoes. The style savvy kid also opted for Gucci footwear on a shopping trip with dad Scott Disick in December, selecting pink fur-trimmed loafers.

Meanwhile, the elementary schooler’s mother looked just as stylish for their outing as her middle child. Kardashian went for an elevated take on vacation dressing, sporting a black pantsuit with a blue bra top for a shirt. For footwear, the reality star reached for strappy white Saint Laurent sandals on a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Penelope Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian on the street in Italy. CREDIT: Mega

The A-lister completed her look with tiny black sunglasses and and a black Hermes handbag.

