Kourtney Kardashian Wears ’90s-Inspired Square-Toe Trend on Vacation in Italy

By Allie Fasanella
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is a stylish mother and she’s passing that down to her daughter already.

A new photo the Poosh founder shared to IG last night shows the duo spending time in Sardinia, Italy, where they’ve been vacationing since the end of July. Kardashian’s 7-year-old mini-me can be seen enjoying a pink gelato cone while dressed in a light blue off-the-shoulder shirt paired with denim shorts and strappy multi-toned metallic sandals. A white crossbody purse completed her casual summer holiday look.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old mother of three modeled a luxe look for the outing. She rocked a Dolce & Gabbana poplin bra top featuring a print inspired by Italian postcard scenes with light blue high rise jeans courtesy of Re/Done. For shoes, she chose Bottega Veneta’s strappy blue “Dream” leather sandals with a ’90s square toe.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star further accessorized her ensemble with an off-white Louis Vuitton leather monogrammed bag and Anita Ko’s double piercing diamond loop earrings, which costs $4,075.

