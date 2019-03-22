Kourtney Kardashian Is the ‘Life of the Party’ in a Feathered Crop Top and See-Through Pumps

Kourtney Kardashian is the life of the party — haven’t you heard?

The 39-year-old reality star dubbed herself so earlier this week when she took to Instagram to show off a party-ready look. “Life of the Party,” she captioned a snap of herself sipping on a beverage while showing off an ab-baring feathered crop top paired with black pants and see-through heels. Bold sunglasses with sparkly frames completed her attention-grabbing outfit.

The eldest of the Kardashian siblings wore a black strapless feather top by Attico priced at $1,920 and Gianvito Rossi’s Sabin ankle-strap pumps constructed with light pink PVC and black patent leather. The nearly $1,000 style also features a classic pointy toe silhouette and a 4.5-inch stiletto.

The mother of three has shown off the same heels from the Milan-based brand on several occasions. In another Instagram photo from last month, she’s sporting the Sabin pumps with a Miu Miu leopard-print trench coat.

Flip through the gallery to check out some of Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite shoe styles.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Commands Attention in Bright Orange Pants & Yeezy Python Boots for Outing With Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on the 76ers in a Sheer Vintage Top and Favorite Balenciaga Boots

North West Models Head-to-Toe Fendi Look for Dinner With Aunt Kourtney Kardashian