Kourtney Kardashian Commands Attention in Bright Orange Pants & Yeezy Python Boots for Outing With Reign

By Allie Fasanella
Kourtney Kardashian turned heads with her outfit yesterday as she stepped out in Malibu, Calif. with her youngest son, Reign Disick. The mother of three was spotted holding hands with her 4-year-old while sporting a chic look complete with vibrant pants and boots — the latter courtesy of brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kardashian wore a $42 gray Talentless T-shirt tucked into a pair of bright orange tapered trousers with striped detailing by Haider Ackermann. (The pants are 60 percent off their original price of $796.) For shoes, she chose Yeezy Season 5 python ankle boots featuring a pointy-toe silhouette and a medium stiletto heel.

kourtney kardashian, reign disick, yeezy season 5 python ankle boots, nike air force 1 low, Haider Ackermann Striped Pants
Kourtney Kardashian spotted holding hands with her son Reign Disick, 4, in Malibu on Saturday.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star completed her ensemble with sunglasses and a gold watch. Meanwhile, her little man looked comfy in a white tee paired with green track pants boasting yellow side stripes and clean white Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Utility sneakers. The model for toddlers retails for $65.

kourtney kardashian, reign disick, yeezy season 5 python ankle boots, nike air force 1 low, Haider Ackermann Striped Pants
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a gray T-shirt with orange striped Haider Ackermann pants and Yeezy Season 5 python boots.
CREDIT: Splash
kourtney kardashian, reign disick, yeezy, nike air force 1 low, Haider Ackermann Striped Pants
A closer look at Kardashian’s Yeezy Season 5 python ankle boots and Disick’s white Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Utility sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

