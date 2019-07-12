Kourtney Kardashian Wears New Favorite Air Max Sneakers for Green Juice Run With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat grab green drinks to go in L.A.

Sometimes, a pair of shoes can really take a whole look up a notch. That was the case with Kourtney Kardashian when she was spotted out with pal Luka Sabbat yesterday.

While grabbing green juices to-go in Los Angeles, the reality star-turned-mother of three showed off a low-key outfit consisting of a ribbed white tank top and light gray sweatpants. Her retro white and green Nike Air Max Tailwind IV ‘Volt’ sneakers made the casual ensemble pop.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. CREDIT: Splash

The 1999 runner featuring signature gradient fluorescent piping, which retails for $160, draws inspiration from the Air Max Plus and 97. The Poosh founder pulled things together with black Celine sunglasses, earrings and a mini black leather Hermes Kelly bag.

Kourtney Kardashian sips on a green juice while hanging with Luka Sabbat in Los Angeles on July 11. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old model-slash-influencer dressed in a white graphic T-shirt, stained light-wash jeans and black leather Rick Owens high-top sneakers, which cost $1,190. Sabbat capped things off with a navy American-themed hat, a silver watch, a bracelet and a pinky ring.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Nike Air Max Tailwind IV sneakers in white and fluorescent green. CREDIT: Splash

The pair were also seen leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant with model Winnie Harlow the night before.

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian wearing white and fluorescent green Nike Air Max Tailwind IV sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Luka Sabbat wearing black leather high top sneakers by Rick Owens. CREDIT: Splash

