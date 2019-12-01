Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Tokyo Bathroom Wearing Her Favorite Celine Boots

Kourtney Kardashian gave viewers a look inside her Tokyo trip yesterday with a duo of bathroom mirror selfies.

The 40-year-old reality star wore a navy long-sleeved top and shiny black wide-legged pants that appeared to be made from latex.

On her feet, Kardashian sported one of her go-to boots: Celine’s Madame. The pointed-toe boots feature a curved heel and a cloth upper, with a leather cap-toe and a zipper at the back.

The sold-out ankle boots have been in the Poosh founder’s wardrobe for a while, often teamed with jeans for a dressed-down (yet still put together) vibe.

For instance, on a March spa day with younger sister Kim, Kardashian teamed a purple houndstooth blazer and frayed gray jeans with the eye-catching boots. Purple-tinted Chanel shades completed the look.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Celine Madame ankle boots in March 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian’s supermodel sister Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the Celine Madame. Jenner teamed the shoes with a moon-print Marine Serre top, a leather Frame trench coat and high-waisted jeans at a British Fashion Awards after-party in December 2018.

Kendall Jenner wears Celine Madame boots in London, December 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Other A-list fans of the Celine Madame boot include Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style over the years.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Gives an All-Black Outfit a Refreshing Twist With Gold Accessories in Armenia

Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’ Gets First On-Foot Look, Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Does the Monochromatic Trend in the Pointiest Saint Laurent Boots