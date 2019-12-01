Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Tokyo Bathroom Wearing Her Favorite Celine Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
View Gallery 5 Images

Kourtney Kardashian gave viewers a look inside her Tokyo trip yesterday with a duo of bathroom mirror selfies.

The 40-year-old reality star wore a navy long-sleeved top and shiny black wide-legged pants that appeared to be made from latex.

On her feet, Kardashian sported one of her go-to boots: Celine’s Madame. The pointed-toe boots feature a curved heel and a cloth upper, with a leather cap-toe and a zipper at the back.

View this post on Instagram

Konbanwa

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The sold-out ankle boots have been in the Poosh founder’s wardrobe for a while, often teamed with jeans for a dressed-down (yet still put together) vibe.

For instance, on a March spa day with younger sister Kim, Kardashian teamed a purple houndstooth blazer and frayed gray jeans with the eye-catching boots. Purple-tinted Chanel shades completed the look.

Kourtney Kardashian, celine madame ankle boots
Kourtney Kardashian wearing Celine Madame ankle boots in March 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian’s supermodel sister Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the Celine Madame. Jenner teamed the shoes with a moon-print Marine Serre top, a leather Frame trench coat and high-waisted jeans at a British Fashion Awards after-party in December 2018.

kendall jenner, frame, Marine Serre, street style, celine madame boots, london
Kendall Jenner wears Celine Madame boots in London, December 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

Other A-list fans of the Celine Madame boot include Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style over the years.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Gives an All-Black Outfit a Refreshing Twist With Gold Accessories in Armenia

Yeezy 500 High ‘Slate’ Gets First On-Foot Look, Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Does the Monochromatic Trend in the Pointiest Saint Laurent Boots

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad