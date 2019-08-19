Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Daughter Penelope in Nike Air Force 1s

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, had an adorable twinning moment on Instagram yesterday.

Both mother and child dressed in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in an image from their vacation to the mountains.

Named after the U.S. President’s Air Force One plane, the iconic Nike silhouette debuted in 1982 as a basketball shoe. The sneaker includes a foam sole with Air cushioning, a non-marking rubber outsole and a padded collar. Kardashian, 40, and Disick, 7, both opted for all-white kicks. Nike has their styles available to shop on its website; the women’s pair costs $90, while the kids’ ones go for $75.

Kardashian teamed her kicks with a quarter-zip sweater, bike shorts and a bucket hat, while Disick was clad in an oversized white T-shirt. Both wore white crew socks with the sneakers.

While Kardashian doesn’t have a shoe deal, multiple members of her family are team Adidas. Sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner are both Adidas ambassadors. Brother-in-law Kanye West partners with the Three Stripes through his Yeezy sneaker brand.

The Poosh CEO can often be spotted in Adidas Yeezy kicks, with other favorite shoe brands including Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, Penelope is a big fan of Vans sneakers and Gucci loafers.

