Kourtney Kardashian Amps Up Her Little Black Dress With the Strappiest Sandals

It may be November, but Kourtney Kardashian is still wearing sandals.

The 40-year-old reality star selected a little black dress and open-toed footwear for a night out with pals in Los Angeles.

Kardashian wore a shiny black dress with a plunging neckline and a knee-length hem.

Kourtney Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles Nov. 2. CREDIT: Mega

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Mega

For shoes, the Poosh lifestyle site founder went with Manolo Blahnik’s Leva sandals. The silhouette boasts a 3-inch heel, a leather upper and a wrap-around tie-ankle closure. The open-toed style was ideal for showing off Kardashian’s French pedicure.

Manolo Blahnik’s Leva sandals. CREDIT: Fwrd.com

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star kept the all-black theme going with her handbag, selecting a minibag with gold hardware.

Strappy sandals were a major trend throughout the summer — and Kardashian has had the Manolo Blahnik silhouette in her wardrobe for months.

At pal Larsa Pippen’s birthday bash in June, the mother of three teamed the Manolo shoes with a vintage Versace lingerie dress. More recently, Kardashian was spotted in the same heels for former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday last month.

Kourtney Kardashian wears Versace with Manolo Blahnik sandals in June for Larsa Pippen’s birthday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When she’s not in the Manolo sandals, the Los Angeles native is a big fan of brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes, as well Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals and pointed-toe black booties from Celine.

