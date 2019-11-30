Kourtney Kardashian Gives an All-Black Outfit a Refreshing Twist With Gold Accessories in Armenia

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, posted a slideshow yesterday on Instagram that’s dedicated to her sister Kim Kardashian and her children to show gratitude for her family. For the photoshoot in Armenia, all of the members of the family wore all-black outfits paired with black slip-on shoes and distinctive red soles.

The eldest Kardashian sister captioned the Instagram post: “Overwhelmed with thankfulness, words cannot express.”

The first photo features Kourtney alongside her children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. The second photo features all of Kourtney’s children alongside Kim’s children North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Kourtney and the girls accessorized with chic gold necklaces.

Kourtney has been an avid lover of wearing head-to-toe black. On Nov. 22, the founder of Poosh wore a pair of pointed-toe, slouchy over-the-knee Saint Laurent boots with a similarly dark, monochrome ensemble. Earlier this month, the E! star wore a pair of strappy black sandals styled with a sleeveless, shiny black dress, which featured a plunging neckline.

This past summer, Kourtney added a few colorful accents to her ensembles, such as when she styled a black bra-top and pants with blue feather detailing along with black and red strappy sandals.