Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on the 76ers in a Sheer Vintage Top & Favorite Balenciaga Boots

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads in a sultry sheer look Tuesday during a girls’ night out with pal Stephanie Shepherd. The 39-year-old mother of three was captured grabbing dinner at Craig’s restaurant before hitting the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers game to cheer on Kendall Jenner’s new boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

Kardashian’s outfit featured a statement-making piece, a vintage Venus de Milo sheer mesh top with graffiti from designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 1999 collection. She styled the retro shirt, which revealed a black bra underneath, with black boot-cut jeans and a pair of her go-to favorite boots.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing a vintage spring ’99 Jean Paul Gaultier Venus de Milo naked torso mesh top. CREDIT: Splash

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star reached for Balenciaga’s chic black leather Slash heel ankle booties, which are currently marked down to 30 percent off on Farfetch.com. She’s worn the same style on countless occasions, including recently at dinner with her niece North West, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) wearing Balenciaga’s slash heel booties with pal Stephanie Shepherd. CREDIT: Splash

The fashionable mom took to Instagram while sitting courtside last night to snap a photo of her boots, as well as Shepherd’s pointy python print ankle boots.

